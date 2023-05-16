Dayton History Society

The Dayton Area Local History Society will celebrate 150 years of Dayton with several events into the month of June. Pictured here is the DALHS headquarters, the historic Marshall House.

DAYTON — The Dayton Area Local History Society will celebrate Dayton Borough’s 150th Anniversary in May and June with a variety of events.

The DALHS has plenty of events coming up, including an educational walk for fourth- through sixth-grade students at Dayton Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.

