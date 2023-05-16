DAYTON — The Dayton Area Local History Society will celebrate Dayton Borough’s 150th Anniversary in May and June with a variety of events.
The DALHS has plenty of events coming up, including an educational walk for fourth- through sixth-grade students at Dayton Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.
On Memorial Day, the DALHS will feature history items at the Marshall House after the parade, including historical newspapers on display.
The big celebration of the “Golden Days of Dayton” will be on June 3 at the Marshall House. The DALHS will feature several displays detailing the history of Dayton, highlighting locales and organizations like the service station, Gearhart’s Grocery store, the fire company and many others.
A free community picnic will be held at the Marshall House on June 17.