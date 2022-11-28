PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. (PXYCF), Day of Giving, taking place today, will benefit 18 area charitable non-profit organizations that serve the community throughout the year.
On the Day of Giving, donors have the opportunity to give to their favorite charity. Donations will be totaled, and PXYCF will add a proportional match to the amount each participating organization receives on that day.
There are three ways to make a Day of Giving donation. Donors may:
• Write a check to PXYCF and put the name of the organization to receive the donation on the memo line at the bottom of the check. Mail the check to PXYCF, P.O. Box 663, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 today.
• Visit PXYCF.org online on and follow the directions to select an organization and make a donation.
• Stop by the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, 301 E. Mahoning St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where PXYCF volunteers will be on hand to receive donations.
Organizations participating in the 2022 Day of Giving include: Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, Challenge Coins for Veterans, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076, Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial, Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, Punxsutawney Area Rails-to-Trails Association, Punxsutawney Arts Association, Inc., Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Punxsutawney Area Community Center, SPLASH, Punxsutawney Revitalization Investing, Developing Enhancing (PRIDE), Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild and We Care Pregnancy Center.