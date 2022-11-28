Spirit logo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. (PXYCF), Day of Giving, taking place today, will benefit 18 area charitable non-profit organizations that serve the community throughout the year. 

On the Day of Giving, donors have the opportunity to give to their favorite charity. Donations will be totaled, and PXYCF will add a proportional match to the amount each participating organization receives on that day.

Tags

Recommended for you