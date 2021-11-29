PUNXSUTAWNEY — Welcome to the Day of Giving, a collective fundraising event being held locally today.
The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc., an independent, tax-exempt foundation serving the Punxsutawney area, will participate in the 2021 National Day of Giving.
Bob Cardamone, the administrator of PXYCF, explained how residents can help.
“We will be accepting multiple forms of donations, cash, checks made payable to PXYCF, and include the name of the non-profit receiving the donation in the check memo or PayPal/online donations,” he said.