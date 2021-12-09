Day of Giving proceeds 2021

Pictured are: (from left) Connie Neal, Child Evangelism Fellowship; Sharon Gelnette, We Care Pregnancy; Marlene Lellock, Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center; Nancy Anthony, Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society Inc. and Punxsutawney Coal Memorial; Roberta Dinsmore, Punxsutawney Theater Arts Guild; Marisa Stockdale, PXYCF; Shirley Sharp, PXYCF; (back) Katie Donald, PRIDE and PXYCF; Rob McCoy, Punxsutawney Area Community Center; Jeff Long, PXYCF; Bob Lott, Rails to Trails; Melissa and Chris Kirby, Unity Rises Association; Paul Murphy, Punxsutawney Arts Association; Tim Spence, PXYCF; Matt Kengersky, PXYCF; and David Smith, PXYCF.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation presented the funds it raised during the 2021 Day of Giving event to various non-profit organizations on Thursday.

PXYCF Vice-President Matt Kengersky said he was pleased with the success of the event. “Local people working towards common goals defines a community. I am very happy the Day of Giving went so well and our shared efforts were successful. The Punxsutawney community is very generous,” Kengersky said.

The event raised a total of $24,295, and the PXYCF matched donations at 18.54 percent.

Tags

Recommended for you