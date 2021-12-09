The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation presented the funds it raised during the 2021 Day of Giving event to various non-profit organizations on Thursday.
PXYCF Vice-President Matt Kengersky said he was pleased with the success of the event. “Local people working towards common goals defines a community. I am very happy the Day of Giving went so well and our shared efforts were successful. The Punxsutawney community is very generous,” Kengersky said.
The event raised a total of $24,295, and the PXYCF matched donations at 18.54 percent.