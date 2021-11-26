HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.
The agency on Wednesday adjusted the percentage to 68.9 percent, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.
Locally, the state department of health reported 25 new cases in Jefferson County Friday for a cumulative total of 6,034. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 143.