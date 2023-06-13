PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Flag Day Dinner at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Tuesday.
Ellen Rose, chairperson of the local DAR chapter’s Community Service Award committee, welcomed members and special guests.
“As stated in the DAR national guideline for the Community Service Award, the objective of this award is to provide an excellent opportunity to recognize an outstanding volunteer achievement in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical or citizenship endeavors,” Rose said, adding that the recipient must have contributed to the community in an outstanding, heroic, civic or benevolent manner or participated in organized community activities.
She said that the Punxsy DAR takes great pride and pleasure in selecting not an individual for the honor this year, but an entire organization that provides many necessary services to the community and involves many voluntary members coming together to work for the common goal of keeping Punxsy a safe, secure and happy place to live: “The Punxsutawney Fire Department, which and acts as an organizational umbrella covering three individual volunteer fire stations, Lindsey, Central and Elk Run,” she said. “Each station shares responsibilities of protecting the borough of Punxsutawney.”