Punxsy Fire Dept. DAR Community Service Award

Members of the The Punxsutawney Fire Department were honored on Tuesday night by the Daughters of the American Revolution at a dinner at the Punxsutawney Country Club: (from left) Ellen Rose, chairperson, Community Service Award; Pete Smith and Bryan Smith, Central Fire Department; Tami McFarland, president, Punxsutawney Fire Department; Joe Defelice, chief of Lindsey Fire Company; Chris Smith, Punxsutawney Fire Department chief; Larry McGuire-Rembowski, Punxsutawney Fire Department photographer; and Judy Heitzenrater, DAR regent. (Missing: Don Bosak, Doug McAfoos, Nick Runco and Derek Miller.)

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Flag Day Dinner at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Tuesday.

Ellen Rose, chairperson of the local DAR chapter’s Community Service Award committee, welcomed members and special guests.

