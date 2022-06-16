PUNXSUTAWNEY — The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual Flag Day dinner at the Punxsutawney Country Club Tuesday, during which members granted their Community Service Award to the directors of Cross Town Ministries Food Pantry and recognized Good Citizen Award recipient Preston Martz.
Cross Town Ministries has had four co-directors, Gary and Marla Coccimiglio and Mac and the late Jeannie Campbell, who passed away just this month. Among other contributions, Jeannie Campbell was a founder of the Bazaar for All Seasons, which has raised money for the food pantry for over 25 years.
“We express our most sincere gratitude for all your efforts and hard work, both past and present,” Rose said.
Martz received DAR’s Good Citizen Award earlier this year and was forwarded onto the Pennsylvania State Society Daughters of the American Revolution contest, where he won first place. Martz was presented with the state society’s $1,000 award at Tuesday’s dinner.