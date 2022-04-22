PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution honored the American History Essay Contest winner at the April 12 meeting.
This year’s essay contest honored the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Nov. 11, 2021, marked the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The tomb represents soldiers who lost their lives but were unable to be identified.
Jonna Irvin, chairman of the American History Essay Contest, compiled the contest information and announced that the winner is Abbigail Zampini, a seventh-grade student at Punxsutawney Area High School. She is the daughter of Heather and Joseph Snyder and Ryan Zampini.