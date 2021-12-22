DAR/CAR veteran wreaths

The Punxsutawney chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, with the Children of the American Revolution, are at the grave site for Samuel Newcome in the North Findley Street Cemetery: (from left) Ann Lott, NSDAR; Charlotte Stang, CAR; Joan Olp and Judy Heitzenrater, NSDAR; Easton Stang, CAR; and Erin Stang, NSDAR.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the Children of the American Revolution, Punxsutawney Wojak Society, recently remembered the veterans buried in the North Findley Street Cemetery. 

Joan Miller Olp, NSDAR regent, said, “The two organizations came together to place wreaths on the Revolutionary War veterans at the North Findley Street Cemetery.  Wreaths were placed on James Shields, Samuel Newcome and Hugh McKee’s grave sites.”

