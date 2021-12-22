PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the Children of the American Revolution, Punxsutawney Wojak Society, recently remembered the veterans buried in the North Findley Street Cemetery.
Joan Miller Olp, NSDAR regent, said, “The two organizations came together to place wreaths on the Revolutionary War veterans at the North Findley Street Cemetery. Wreaths were placed on James Shields, Samuel Newcome and Hugh McKee’s grave sites.”