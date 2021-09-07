PUNXSUTAWNEY — After taking a yearlong break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Magical World of Dancing Horses is back to delight audiences with its unique brand of equine wonder and whimsy.
For those who are unaware, The Magical World of Dancing Horses is a show full of family entertainment, music, costumes and, of course, the performances of the eponymous “dancing horses.” Choreographer and trainer Dianne Olds Rossi said that it is a one of a kind experience.
“It’s like Las Vegas. We absolutely make that arena look like a theater inside,” Rossi said. “You walk into a darkened arena. We use spotlight, sound effects, we have a music technician and producer, we have a curtain across the back. It is an experience. It will range anywhere from comedy, to making somebody cry to making them jump up and down with gratitude. We include some of the prettiest horses you will ever see.”