DAISY Foundation launched at PAH

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you want to say thank you to a nurse who provided special care at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, now you can share your story with the DAISY Foundation, which honors nurses internationally in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionated care nurses provide everyday.
The DAISY Foundation was established by Barnes’ family after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999.