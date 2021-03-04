BROOKVILLE — Two men are in jail after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Clover Township, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeffrey Burkett said Thursday.
Tyler Jordan Craig, 26, and Bradon James, Craig, 24, are charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed, Burkett said.
The Craigs were arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Gregory Bazylak. They are both in the Jefferson County Prison after failing to post $80,000 bail and face a preliminary hearing March 11.