PUNXSUTAWNEY — All charges have been dropped against a Punxsutawney man accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from an elderly woman while acting as her power of attorney, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Friday.
Previous theft charges field by state police at Punxsutawney in July 2019 were dropped against Jay Alexander Philliber, who spent three months in the Jefferson County Jail following his arraignment.
“When this case was first presented to us by the state police, the fact that jumped out at us was the massive amount of the alleged victim’s money that had been spent by Jay Philliber,” Burkett said in an email.
Read the full story In The Spirit Saturday.