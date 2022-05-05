ROSE TOWNSHIP — Andrea Korman, CWD biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, gave a brief presentation on the status of the disease in the state at this week’s annual meeting of the local Penn State Extension Office.
She said Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a fatal brain disease in cervid (deer) species, which include white tail deer and elk. Korman said there have been no cases found in the Pennsylvania elk population. She said the infectious prions that cause the disease can be spread through direct animal to animal contact via the urine, feces and saliva of the deer. She said there is no vaccine, treatment or immunity to the disease. She said the disease is chronic, and it can take 18 to 24 months for the deer to reach the stage where they look like something is wrong with them.