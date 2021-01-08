PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many traditional events and sporting events have been canceled, postponed or held virtually due to COVID-19 in the past year, and Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication will be no different on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
But it turns out the world’s most famous groundhog will have an audience for his virtual performance at Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day.
How is that possible, you may ask? Well, you can have your own cutout by purchasing one from the Inner Circle, which will set you up with a spot in the audience for $75.
