PUNXSUTAWNEY — Numerous summer construction projects are set to begin in Punxsutawney next week.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said creek dredging will begin on Monday in the area where the old railroad trestle used to be, next to the spillway that comes out of the Elk Run Creek across from Sheetz.
Santik said having the creek dredged should help the borough with its study of the Mahoning Creek levy system.
In April, the borough was awarded a $118,896 state grant to complete a required Mahoning Creek levee system study.