PUNXSUTAWNEY — At long last, the dredging of Mahoning Creek in Punxsutawney got underway this week.
The first section that is being worked on is under and surrounding the East End Bridge on East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said those who observe the operations will see large white bags, which are filters. This is called water dredging and aids in the removal of sediment, debris and material from the bottom of the creek.
The contractor for the project is Gregori, Inc.