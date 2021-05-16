Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book, “Straw Bale Gardens,” it has gained new popularity.
All you need are a few straw bales, fertilizer, a bit of compost and time to condition, plant and water your garden.
Purchase straw bales made from alfalfa, wheat, oats, rye or other cereal that have less weed seeds than hay. Start a few weeks before you plan to begin planting.