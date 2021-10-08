Three more Jefferson County residents died of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday, bringing the virus’s death toll to 112.
Jefferson County has identified 4,440 cases cumulatively since the start of the pandemic, 2,707 of them confirmed and 1,733 probable.
The state Department of Health also updated its statistics on COVID-19 cases in children on Friday. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, Jefferson County found nine new cases in children birth to four years old, and 35 in those ages five to 18. Since the beginning of the school year, which the Department of Health marks as Aug. 16, a total of 28 COVID-19 cases have been found in the birth to four range, and 161 for the ages of five to 18.