After nearly two weeks without news, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that two more Jefferson County residents had died of COVID-19.
The county’s virus death toll now stands at 233. Prior to Thursday, no deaths had been reported since April 8. It is unknown whether there was a reason two more appeared suddenly.
Jefferson County has had a cumulative total of 9,024 known cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was first confirmed in the state in spring 2020. That figure represents an increase of only 20 cases since April 8, indicating that the spread of the virus remains slow in the area.