The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that two more Jefferson County residents have died of COVID-19, marking the second consecutive day the area’s death toll increased by that number.
There have been 220 deaths in Jefferson County.
Only four more cases of the virus were identified in the area Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 8,867 and indicating a continued slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 locally.
Also Wednesday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania relaxed its masking requirements in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. With the exception of the health services and counseling centers, masks are no longer required in IUP facilities.
However, the new guidelines, for the moment, do not apply to IUP’s Punxsutawney campus, as Jefferson County is still classified by the CDC as requiring masks. Because of that, they must still be worn inside all IUP-Punxsy facilities.