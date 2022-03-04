Jefferson County continued a four-day streak of COVID-19 deaths Friday, as the Pennsylvania Department of Health ended the week reporting one more person had died of the virus.
The county has suffered a total of 222 deaths.
Eight more cases of the virus were reported as well, bringing the two-year cumulative total to 8,882, of which 5,851 are confirmed and 3,031 are probable.
Also Friday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced that masking would no longer be required on its Punxsutawney campus facilities. The move came two days after IUP dropped the restriction on its other campuses. The school said then that Jefferson County was left out because it did not, at the time, fit the Centers for Disease Control guidance it was following.