Jefferson County’s COVID-19 death toll rose by three to 124, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday.
There was no new data on additional cases of the virus due to a technical issue. The department said those figures would be included in today’s update.
For the second consecutive day, the Punxsutawney Area School District reported new cases in both schools Monday. Two students tested positive for the virus at the high school; an additional student was quarantined due to close contact. The elementary school also reported two new cases in students, with an additional seven having potentially been exposed.