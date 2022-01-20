While no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jefferson County on Thursday, the case count continued a week of significant daily increases, adding 83 new ones to its total.
The county has had a total of 199 deaths at 7,824 cases, of which 5,042 are confirmed and 2,782 are probable, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County ticked up another percentage point to 46 percent of its population fully vaccinated against the virus — an exact total of 19,983 people, of whom 9,011 have gotten booster doses. Another 2,227 have received the first of two doses.