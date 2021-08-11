BROOKVILLE — In May, a deputy at the Jefferson County Courthouse was rescued by her colleagues when she tripped and fell down the steps while holding a Pyrex dish, which broke into sharp shards of glass that sliced her arm nearly to the bone.
Hope Roaten, executive director of the Mid-Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross, presented the members of the staff, including Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora, with certificates of appreciation for their efforts.
“At the Red Cross, we know emergencies can happen at any time, in the grocery store, parking lot, a day at the community pool, or even at the office, or as the case may be, the courthouse,” Roaten said. “But regardless of when and where they occur, emergency situations usually have one thing in common: someone steps in to help.
“Today, I have the distinct honor of recognizing not just one, but seven, who when a life-threatening emergency happened right here at the courthouse, immediately went into action to save the life of another.”