HARRISBURG — Plans to toll as many as nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates, including the North Fork bridge on Interstate 80 in Brookville, were permanently blocked Thursday after the commonwealth ruled that PennDOT had not followed the law in advancing the proposal.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the court agreed with municipalities that PennDOT was required to propose specific bridges to toll in 2020 when it went to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board with its plans. The result, the court said, was that municipalities and other parties affected by tolling did not have a chance to give meaningful input before the board made its decision.
It came roughly a month after a Commonwealth Court judge imposed a temporary injunction on the projects in a separate case.
PennDOT has cited needed upgrades to highway and bridges as the primary reason for the tolling projects.