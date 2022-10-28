BUFFINGTON TWP. — The 19-year-old victim of a kidnapping and homicide in Indiana County last Thursday had been in an argument with multiple suspects hours before the crime was committed, according to criminal complaints filed last week at District Judge Susanne V. Steffee’s office.
One of the suspects also allegedly told a witness that the victim would be dead soon.
The documents shed further light on the murder of Hayden Robert Garreffa, which has thus far resulted in charges against eight people, including one juvenile.
Garreffa was reported missing at around 2 p.m. Oct. 20, after a witness told police she had seen the suspects coercing him into their vehicle at the Buffington Township where he had been living. His body was found at approximately 4 a.m. Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled the death a homicide upon arriving at the scene, and estimated that he had died roughly one-half hour after he disappeared. Overman’s report from a Monday autopsy said Garreffa had been assaulted and stabbed numerous times.
Following an investigation, Pennsylvania State Police from the Indiana barracks arrested eight suspects: Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21; and an unidentified 14-year-old. All of the suspects are from Johnstown, with the exception of Alvarez, who is from Hammond, Indiana.