Jefferson County saw an encouraging report in Friday’s release of COVID-19 data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as just five new positive cases were added to its total.
That total now sits at 2,998, and the even better news was that no new COVID-related deaths were reported, leaving that total at 91.
Clearfield County saw another significant increase in positive cases, a jump of 46, in Friday’s report for a running tally of 7,276, and Indiana County increased by a moderate number, 16, to a total of 5,396.
Neither of those counties reported any more deaths on Friday, leaving their respective totals at 129 and 162.