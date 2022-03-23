BROOKVILLE — The new administrator of Jefferson County Children and Youth Services made her first appearance at the commissioners meeting on Wednesday.
Scott North, county commissioner, introduced Kerith Strano Taylor.
“She’s already assumed those duties, and we’re very grateful that she offered her services, looking very much forward to good things, most importantly for the children and by extension families of our county from CYS, stem to stern, and the difficult work under those conditions,” North said. “They have to be conscious of so many different things so far as the responsibilities to the children, the application of law and regulation, second- and third-level impacts of what they do and don’t do, the family and the extended family and so many other complicated things.”
“We welcome you Kerith and thank you for making yourself available to us,” North said
Strano Taylor said she began last Monday.
“It’s been an eye opening week and a half. The intersection that I always had with the agency was quite robust, but the details and the administrative back end I’m learning,” she said.