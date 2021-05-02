BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners discussed the Ameri-can Rescue Plan at last week’s meeting at Jefferson Place.
The commissioners were asked if they are going to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan, a federal COVID-19 relief effort.
Jack Matson, commission chair, said the county has been waiting funds from both the state and federal governments.
“They’ve been telling us that it’s coming,” Matson said. “As of today, we don’t have a single dime in our bank accounts related to the American Rescue Plan.”