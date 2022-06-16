BROOKVILLE — Herb Bullers, Jefferson County Commission chairman, chaired the Jefferson County Salary Board meeting that was held Tuesday in the large conference room in Jefferson Place.
The salary board voted to approve:
• The creation of a court reporter position with a starting rate of $19.78 per hour, retroactive to May 19.
Jeff Pisarcik, county commissioner, said that this position is going to replace the stenographer they currently have.
Pisarcik said that the stenographers can apply for the county position.