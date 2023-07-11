BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board voted to create a new position in county government at Tuesday’s meeting.
The motion was to create the position of chief financial officer and set the starting salary range of $85,000 to $95,000 per year, depending upon experience.
Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora, who was in attendance, asked for an explanation of the motion for the position that is being created.
Scott North, Jefferson County Commission vice chair, said they are approaching this from the standpoint of the information they received.
“Two weeks ago, we had presented to us the study by HRG with the results of their study on behalf of the county. One of their findings was a recommendation that a chief financial officer position be created for the county,” North said. “To provide expertise, knowledge and professional guidance in all things financial.”