BROOKVILLE — It was the Jefferson County Commission that requested that an investigation by the Pennsylvania auditor general into a contractor that had been running Children and Youth Services due to dissatisfaction with the company’s performance.
Jefferson County took action to end its contract with Service Access Management in January 2021, and asked Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor to review what had happened.
That review, which DeFoor’s office released last week, found, among other issues, that a potential conflict of interest and gaps in service had resulted after the county hired a contractor in March 2018 to administer most of CYS due to staffing shortages. This was mainly the result of the CYS director being moved onto the contractor’s payroll, leaving the county without any formal supervision of its own. The situation was rectified by July 8 of that same year, after the potential conflict of interest was identified.