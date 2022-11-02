REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Republican Party held its fall banquet on Wednesday, a little less than a week out from the 2022 midterm elections Nov. 8, with much enthusiasm from the crowd to get out and vote.
Jefferson County Republican Party chairman Chad Horner started the evening off with some statistics on voter registration work that the party has accomplished. He said that in the last six months, the party has registered an additional 390 voters. He said the total number of registered Republican voters for the Jefferson County was 18,700. According to Horner, the Democratic party has lost 138 voters, with its totals down to 6,359. Horner said that the Republican party is registering new voters in the county, but also having voters that previously registered as Democrats register as Republicans in the last six months.