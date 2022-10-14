BROOKVILLE — Dave Reitz, Jefferson County Veterans Affairs director, reported on the MilitaryShare food distribution program at this week’s meeting of the county commission.
Reitz said that last Thursday, Oct. 6, they had their first-ever MilitaryShare event.
“We served 120 veterans or veteran households from the area,” Reitz said. “I am told that there has not ever been a turnout as large as ours was on the first day of a MilitaryShare.”
Reitz said they were asked to supply 12 volunteers for the day at a minimum, and 30 showed up.