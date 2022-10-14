MilitaryShare distribution

Volunteers from Second Harvest and other organizations worked at the first MilitaryShare food distribution held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 6.

 Photo submitted

BROOKVILLE — Dave Reitz, Jefferson County Veterans Affairs director, reported on the MilitaryShare food distribution program at this week’s meeting of the county commission.

Reitz said that last Thursday, Oct. 6, they had their first-ever MilitaryShare event.

