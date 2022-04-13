BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month at Tuesday’s meeting.
Pat Berger, Western PA CARES for Kids director, said each April the organization places pinwheels in store fronts to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month and visualize the work its staff and partner agencies do every day to support child victims of abuse and their families in Jefferson County.
Berger said a symbol of childhood, the pinwheel represents what every child should have — the chance to laugh and play, without the fear of physical or sexual abuse.