BROOKVILLE — Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Ser-
vices director, discussed the grant the department received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners.
The Jefferson County Commission adopted a resolution designating the chairman, Herb Bullers, to execute all required forms and documents for the purpose of obtaining financial assistance for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
“We have received preliminary information on a grant from the federal government through FEMA to help us put together our five-year plan,” Zents said, adding that the plan is a requirement of the federal government.
“Its purpose is to help reduce the loss of life and property by minimizing the impact from any kind of disaster,” Zents said. “We work with our municipalities to get all of the areas of concern from them to put into this plan, to help pre-disaster mitigation funding when it becomes available to address certain areas that may be prone to flooding all the time.”