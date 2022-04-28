BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Jefferson County at Tuesday’s meeting.
Dennis Bembenic, community relations liaison from the Meadows Psychiatric Center, State College, said he represents a group of mental health professionals trying to promote awareness as part of a national trend in two phases.
He said for children and adolescence, the message is being targeted for social media.
“For the older adults who seem to favor newsprint, we are going to county commissioners and the newspapers pick it up, so they’ll make it in readable print form,” Bembenic said.