BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners are playing the waiting game when it comes to the funding from the American Rescue Plan following Tuesday’s meeting.
Herb Bullers, commission chair, said the county is responsible for the funding; if it is spent improperly, it will be on the county to pay it back.
“The same team we had for the CARES Act money, they are going through all of the regulations, and that way we’ll receive their approval saying ‘yes, you can give money for this, this and this,’” Bullers said, adding that the commissioners will make sure they are spot on before they distribute the funds.