BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners approved a proposal to replace the sidewalks that the county owns in downtown Brookville at Tuesday’s meeting.
They entered into an engineering services agreement with Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $19,890 to provide engineering and inspection services for the replacement of the sidewalks along Main Street in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse and Jefferson Place in Brookville.
Bill Setree, Jefferson County Department of Development, said the existing brick sections of the sidewalk have become very uneven, making them a tripping hazard for anyone walking in those areas.