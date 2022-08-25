BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month in Jefferson County at a recent meeting.
Mary Brown, coordinator of the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, said many people don’t know there’s a group in the area.
“I’d love to see more of this population at the team meetings. We meet once a month, second Wednesday at 9 a.m.; we meet on Zoom or in person,” Brown said. “I can tell you right now that I’d love to see more of the commissioners. Commissioner Scott North has been out, and we thank him for coming out.”
Brown said the group will hold its annual walk Sept. 11 in the