BROOKVILLE — Local law enforcement and the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services trained for the unthinkable last week, participating in an active shooter drill on Friday at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
It started out as a calm, peaceful Friday morning in downtown Brookville. Finally, there was a break in the rain, with sunny skies. Main Street was coming alive for the day, and preparations were underway for the annual Laurel Festival. But all that changed at 8:53 a.m. when two actors entered the Jefferson County Courthouse shooting anyone in their way. Smoke grenades were lit, and explosives and gunfire could be heard throughout the building. Employees and citizens started to evacuate. After what seemed like an eternity, the rampage ended three minutes later when law enforcement took one shooter into custody and wounded the second. Several people were critically hurt.
Fortunately, it was only an exercise conducted as the county is taking steps to protect all employees, elected officials and visitors who visit its buildings on a daily basis. After months of training, it was time to put some of this to the test in a full-scale exercise that was facilitated Friday by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.