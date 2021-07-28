BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Commission Chair Jack Matson con- ducted his final meeting Monday, during which the commissioners approved a resolution extending the real estate tax exemption process to include surviving spouses of active-duty service members, including those in the Reserves and the National Guard killed in the line of duty.
Matson did not attend the meeting in person but chaired it via conference call. He said the resolution is cutting edge for the state, as only a handful of counties have done it.
Commission Vice Chair Herb Bullers said there is only one other Pennsylvania county he is aware of that passed a similar resolution before Jefferson County.