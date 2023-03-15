BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Emergency Services staff were recognized for important milestones in their careers at the Jefferson County commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said the department likes to recognize its staff for important accomplishments whenever it can.
“I’d like to recognize three of our staff members here this morning,” Zents said.
Marcie Caine, and Dianne E. Hetrick, county staff members, received Advanced Certification in Emergency Management, expiration Feb. 6, 2028.
“This gives them the advanced recognition through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency that they’ve completed the training requirements that are in effect for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management directive,” Zents said.
Chris Clark, 911 coordinator and deputy director of Jefferson County Emergency Services, completed his County Deputy EMC Basic training.
“This certifies Chris as a County Deputy EMC effective Feb. 27, 2023, expiration Feb. 27, 2028,” Zents said.