Commissioners EMS staff

The Jefferson County commissioners recognized the three staff members from emergency services on Tuesday: Jeff Pisarcik, commissioner; Tracy Zents, emergency services director; Marcie Caine and Dianne E. Hetrick, emergency services; Chris Clark, 911 coordinator and deputy director, deputy emergency services; Jill Clark and Emberly Clark; Herb Bullers, commission chair; and Scott North, commissioner.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Emergency Services staff were recognized for important milestones in their careers at the Jefferson County commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said the department likes to recognize its staff for important accomplishments whenever it can.

Tags

Recommended for you