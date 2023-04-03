BROOKVILLE — Saturday’s windstorm was unique in many ways, one of which was that the entire county had equal amounts of damage, which very rarely occurs.
Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said there was not one municipality that was spared, as everyone had some type of storm damage.
“Trees and power lines down, and there were some municipalities that had some structural damage as well,” Zents said, adding that there were multiple reports of trees and wires down as well.
“I’m going to estimate there was about 150 incidents that included trees and lines down, activated fire alarms, a couple of accidents that occurred, and a couple of outside fires burning along the edge of the road,” Zents said.
Zents said there were some calls that were added to a call that was already in progress.
“It was one of the busier events I’ve ever been involved with,” he said.