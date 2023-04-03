Jefferson County experiences widespread power outages after weekend windstorm

Members of the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department are removing a large tree that came down on Ridge Road in Bell Township on Saturday afternoon following one of the largest windstorms with winds of 50-60 mph that passed through the Jefferson County area.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Saturday’s windstorm was unique in many ways, one of which was that the entire county had equal amounts of damage, which very rarely occurs.

Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said there was not one municipality that was spared, as everyone had some type of storm damage.

Tags

Recommended for you