BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s proposed budget for 2022 contains no real estate tax increase and is now available for review by the public after the commissioners voted to put it on display at their meeting Wednesday.
Veronica McNutt, finance director, said the budget currently contains a total revenue projection of $15,937,847 and expenses of $15,919,805, leading to a surplus of $18,042. The budget is tentative and will continue to be adjusted prior to adoption. A motion to adopt will be presented at the commissioners’ Dec. 14 meeting.