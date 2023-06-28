Scott North PAGO decertification

Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North reviews the financial data related to the county’s decision to decertify Pennsylvania Great Outdoors as its tourism promotion agency.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO) Visitors Bureau is halfway out the door as Jefferson County’s tourism promotion agency, after the commissioners voted to adopt a resolution decertifying it at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Good leadership is positive and moves forward. Poor leadership looks backward and makes excuses,” Scott North, vice chair, said. “The commissioners exercised positive leadership by developing a plan to move forward.”

