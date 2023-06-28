BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO) Visitors Bureau is halfway out the door as Jefferson County’s tourism promotion agency, after the commissioners voted to adopt a resolution decertifying it at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Good leadership is positive and moves forward. Poor leadership looks backward and makes excuses,” Scott North, vice chair, said. “The commissioners exercised positive leadership by developing a plan to move forward.”
He accused PAGO of displaying poor leadership and victimizing its own members by advancing a false narrative in attempting to pit the organization against Punxsutawney.
“The statement that our issue with PAGO is a squabble over Punxsutawney is a straightforward lie,” North said. “If the commissioners encouraged the PAGO leadership to break the law, the matter should have been referred immediately to the district attorney. It wasn’t, because it isn’t true.”
“Last week we had a hearing to sound out public opinion regarding decertification of PAGO,” North said. “Because of the false narrative that PAGO leaders created, those who came out in favor of continued Jefferson County tax money support were advocating in the wrong direction because of that fabrication.”
North said he would illustrate an example with two points.
“A PAGO board advocate with a business in Cook Forest suggested that Punxsutawney doesn’t deserve grant money because the area doesn’t bring much lodging revenue, and the other point was that the commissioners’ actions to decertify were an overreaction without attempting to work out the concerns over PAGO responsiveness and accountability for tax money,” North said. “To the first point, just before the meeting, I glanced at the treasurer’s latest quarterly hotel tax report. In that report, the highest-grossing lodging establishment in the county, by far, is just outside of Punxsutawney. Further, Punxsy has received a small portion of hotel tax grant funding over the years and deserves better. It was the intention of all three commissioners to address this.”
North said to the second point, the commissioners and the auditors have been attempting to gain compliance from PAGO for years.
“Before I was a commissioner, our auditor team met with PAGO leadership, provided guidance, offered suggestions and came to an understanding, which was ignored,” North said.
He added that the resolution in question provided PAGO with hotel tax money — over $250,000 from just Jefferson County last year — and in exchange, PAGO was to provide audits and supporting financial documentation.
“Only when the county finally suspended payments to PAGO was a response provided, and that took over three months,” he said. “Clarion and Forest counties also suspended payments. I won’t speak for their commissioners, but they, like us, must look out for their taxpayers as well.”
He said that the response was lacking.
“For example, we still await the 2019 financial audit, and additional documents arrived only last week,” he said. “With regard to the information that was submitted, some obvious information is missing. For example, only four of the five counties financing PAGO are illustrated.”
Cameron County does not have a grant program, he said, yet the amount that Cameron provides for operations is missing.
“The reports do not compare well to the detailed audit that Jefferson County receives annually from other organizations, such as the (DuBois Regional Airport),” he said.
“The commissioners are accountable to the people of Jefferson County for all the tax revenue in our care,” North said. “PAGO is accountable to the Jefferson County commissioners for the tax money we provided. If PAGO wants to do their own thing without our requirements for transparency and accountability, that’s fine, but it will do so in the future without Jefferson County tax money.”
He said pitting a group funded with tax money against one of our communities is something we are not going to tolerate.
North said the question that the taxpayers should ask is not why the commissioners of Jefferson County are decertifying PAGO, but why it took so long.
“The answer is that we have tried to work with PAGO leadership and have found willingness to cooperate lacking,” he said. “The commissioners are taking this action to meet their responsibilities to all taxpayers and the entire county, all 34 boroughs and townships.”
Jeff Pisarcik, commissioner, said the this is something that needed to be done and should’ve been done years ago.
Herb Bullers, chair, said that it was time to take action and move on as they approved Resolution No. 2023-05, decertifying PAGO as the recognized tourist promotion agency.
Reached for comment, John Straitiff, PAGO executive director, said he was very disappointed in Tuesday’s vote.
“The growth in room tax collections since 2014 in Jefferson County proves that we have done our assigned job well,” he said, adding that the lodging and tourism-related businesses in Jefferson County have shown the organization tremendous support during the last several weeks.
“Unfortunately, they are the ones who truly suffer from this decision,” Straitiff said. “PAGO has always used the hotel tax funds for marketing as directed by Act 18 and has worked to provide the requested information to the commissioners.”
North said the next step in the process of the decertification is having each municipality in Jefferson County vote.