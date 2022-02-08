BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners discussed PennDOT’s proposed tolling of I-80 to raise money to repair the decaying bridge system in Pennsylvania.
Jamie Lefever, executive director Jefferson County Department of Development, said at Tuesday’s meeting there are several projects going on and the county has heard feedback on the tolling of several interstates, including Interstate 80.
“I’m part of the coalition joining together with Clarion to not toll, she said. “We realize the bridges need fixed. The idea of tolling people, especially those who are trying to run businesses, you can see the economic downside, and we don’t want to see trucks coming down through downtown Brookville.”