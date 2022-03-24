The Jefferson County Commission entered into an agreement for a strategic management plan at their meeting on Wednesday.
Ben White, Jefferson County community development director, said the county entered into an agreement for professional consultant services with HRG, Inc./Pennsylvania Economy League to complete a strategic management plan for the county at a cost of $79,955.
“The county, as you may recall, received grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to do this plan in conjunction with grant funding that was awarded previously,” White said. “HRG/PEL was the low proposal for this project.”