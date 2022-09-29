BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners reminded the public during their meeting Tuesday that MilitaryShare food box distributions will be coming to the area soon.
The distribution is for any military member or household with at least one member who has served in the Military.
The idea came from the Jefferson County Shelter Task Force as it investigated how to get the MilitaryShare program locally. They brought it to Dave Reitz, the county’s Veterans Affairs director.
The biggest player of the team is Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, which helped settle on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds as a location.